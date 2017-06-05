Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.05.17

Every so often, Kevin Klein Live seems to notice some bizarre trends popping up in the universe, from the constant animal attacks being signs of an animal uprising to eventual robot takeover. Today though, Kevin found a pattern emerging of a much less important matter: it seems that the band Train will perform anywhere that they are offered. With that, he put listeners to the test to see if they could correctly guess if they have played an event or location listed by Kevin and the answers are beyond ridiculous.

Plus, Green Deen was at the Cannabis Cup in Santa Rosa this weekend and was recording audio from the festivities for the show. But as Green Deen is the Bay Area’s biggest pot head, it seems rather clear that he has been enjoying the festivities of the event a little too much for the audio to make too much sense. Here the show was able to hear Green Den imitate the sounds of a golf cart and interview some one selling “moon rocks” and not exactly being pleased with the interview.

Also on today’s podcast:

Cocktail Party Syndrome and how it would be either a living hell or heavenly

How insane it is that there are still so many festivals ahead and are being lost in the shuffle

Ally’s experience at Cluster Fest was the perfect example of her avoiding watching the Warriors in the gayest way possible

And more!

