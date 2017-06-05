LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

New Ike’s Flagship Location Opening In SF; Giving Away Free Sandwiches

June 5, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Ike's Place, Polk St., San Francisco

Bay Area-based sandwich shop, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (aka Ike’s Place), is set to open their new flagship location this week on Polk St. in San Francisco (901 Polk St.).

The soft opening for the store will be Tuesday June 6th from 10AM-3PM & normal hours will begin Wednesday (10AM-10PM).

The grand opening celebration will happen Monday June 12th where you’ll be able to get one free sandwich (up to $13 in value) per person. There will also be a raffle, which includes 10 FREE Ike’s 4 A Year Cards & ten $100 Ike’s gift cards.

If you need your fix of dirty sauce, mozzarella sticks, dutch crunch, and more. Hit up the new Ike’s at 901 Polk St.

For more, follow along with Ike’s on Facebook.

PS: you should totally order the @DallasSF sandwich, which features turkey, bacon, havarti cheese, green + red pesto, & ranch. You can also substitute fried chicken for turkey as seen here:

 

