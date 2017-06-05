Nine Inch Nails Confirm 2 New EPs

By Abby Hassler

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor just confirmed via email that the band will release two new EPs. In a lengthy email to the band’s vinyl customers, Reznor provided details about the upcoming EP.

According to the email, the EP is due before the band’s first summer show at FYF Fest in Los Angeles July 23. This will mark the second in the band’s trilogy of EPs that started with 2016’s Not the Actual Events. The third and last installment will arrive six to eight months later.

In the email, Reznor wrote,”Question: Finally, did you know there’s a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer? Did you know Not the Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about 6-8 months apart? Now you do. More information on this shortly…”