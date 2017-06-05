LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Watch Game 3 Of The NBA Finals At Civic Center Plaza

June 5, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: civic center, Golden State Warriors

This Wednesday night there’s several places you can watch the Warriors try to take a 3-0 series lead over Cleveland in the NBA Finals. For $20 you can be on Warriors Ground at Oracle Arena & watch the game on the jumbotron, or you can head to Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco and watch the game on a giant screen for free.

The game will tip off around 6PM & alcohol will not be permitted.

City hall will also be lit up in blue & gold once night falls.

Civic Center might also serve as a spot to watch Game 4 on Friday night.

