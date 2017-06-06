Cage The Elephant to Release ‘Unpeeled’ Live Album

By Abby Hassler

Cage the Elephant will debut their unplugged live album, Unpeeled, this summer. The project was recorded over the course of a few rare acoustic shows in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Knoxville and Nashville.

The album features 18 songs from the band’s past records along with three covers. The final tracklisting has yet to be revealed. The songs are performed live and stripped down with some songs including a string quartet and choir accompaniment.

“We connected with the songs in a way we hadn’t before,” guitarist Brad Shultz said. “It was really all about the balance of the intimacy and the delicacy of how we approach playing these songs live acoustically and with strings as we hadn’t done before. We were very transparent, and we found the more honest you can be with yourself, the more honest you can be with everyone else.”