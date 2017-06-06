LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Curry Up Now Is Opening An Alameda Location

June 6, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Curry Up Now

The popular India fast food restaurant and food truck are adding a new location at Alameda Landing.

They will be taking over the location once occupied by the (now defunct) Tava Kitchen at 2640 5th St. Tava Kitchen shuttered their locations after being acquired by Curry Up Now earlier in the year.

While the switch is being made you can get you “Deconstructed Samosa” fix at their food truck at various locations or visit their 5 other brick and mortar restaurants in San Francisco (659 Valencia Street), Oakland (1745 San Pablo Ave), San Mateo (129 South B Street), Palo Alto (321 Hamilton Avenue), San Jose (3250 Zanker Rd #30).

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

