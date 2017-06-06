Curry Up Now Is Opening An Alameda Location

The popular India fast food restaurant and food truck are adding a new location at Alameda Landing.

They will be taking over the location once occupied by the (now defunct) Tava Kitchen at 2640 5th St. Tava Kitchen shuttered their locations after being acquired by Curry Up Now earlier in the year.

While the switch is being made you can get you “Deconstructed Samosa” fix at their food truck at various locations or visit their 5 other brick and mortar restaurants in San Francisco (659 Valencia Street), Oakland (1745 San Pablo Ave), San Mateo (129 South B Street), Palo Alto (321 Hamilton Avenue), San Jose (3250 Zanker Rd #30).

