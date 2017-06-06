Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.06.17

Live 105’s BFD 2017 is almost here and all this week Live 105 is giving away 4 packs of tickets to the show plus front of the line access. That extra caveat got Kevin Klein Live thinking about which lines are the worst to wait in. Answers ranged from the DMV to waiting your car to pick up some In-N-Out at the drive thru. Somehow things got heated over what the BFD front of the line access gets you, but the only thing Dead Eyes could say for certain was that the tickets would not get you pregnant.

Speaking of Live 105’s BFD 2017, a caller by the name of Ralph called in trying to get tickets the show. Apparently Ralph is a retiree that occasionally works events for the Shoreline and wanted to attend the show instead of getting paid to work it. He gave Kevin and Ally a whole bunch of stories and facts about working at the venue, from the people trying to sneak into sections they don’t belong to a loose understanding of what Kevin means about the word “molly”.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin makes bizarre comments on his opinion on using the handicap bathroom

Useless Weirdo produces a theme song for Where’s Weirdo?

Good Airline News brings a story of an emotional support animal getting a little aggressive

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes