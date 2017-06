Starting tomorrow (June 7) you’ll be able to grab official Golden State Warriors gear at San Francisco’s Westfield Mall.

The store is located at Suite 249 in the shopping centre and will have all the NBA Finals gear you could want.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This is the Warriors third official team store in the Bay Area, joining the one at Oracle Arena & one in Walnut Creek.

For more, head to Warriors.com.