Outside Lands 2017 Single Day Ticket Lineup Is Here!

June 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Alt-J, Gorillaz, Lorde, Metallica, Outside Lands Festival, The Who

Outside Lands announced their single-day lineups for this year’s festival. Check it out!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11:
Gorillaz, Alt-J, Fleet Foxes, Belle & Sebastian, Future Islands, Little Dragon, Tove Lo, Sleigh Bells, Rag’n’Bone Man, and more.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12:
Metallica, Queens of the Stone Age, Empire of the Sun, Avett Brothers, Solange, Vance Joy, Dawes, Warpaint, Mondo Kozmo, and more.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13:
The Who, Lorde, Above & Beyond, Young the Giant, Bleachers, Maggie Rogers, Sofi Tukker, and more.

OUTSIDE LANDS SINGLE DAY GA & VIP TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Get the complete single day line-up and purchase tickets www.sfoutsidelands.com.

