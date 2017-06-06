LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

WWE Legend Ric Flair Says He Hurt His Hand Fighting A Warriors Fan At Game 2

June 6, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Ric Flair

WWE’s “Natureboy” Ric Flair took to Instagram and Twitter to share pictures of his injury.

The wrestler claims that the injuries occurred during a fight with a Warriors fan, adding, “One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good. Be in the Land on Wednesday!”

Flair is a noted Cavs fan and vocally supported them in the last two Finals appearances against Golden State.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

