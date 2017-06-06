WWE Legend Ric Flair Says He Hurt His Hand Fighting A Warriors Fan At Game 2

WWE’s “Natureboy” Ric Flair took to Instagram and Twitter to share pictures of his injury.

The wrestler claims that the injuries occurred during a fight with a Warriors fan, adding, “One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good. Be in the Land on Wednesday!”

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good. Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! pic.twitter.com/QyAC8sWzaK — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 5, 2017

Flair is a noted Cavs fan and vocally supported them in the last two Finals appearances against Golden State.

