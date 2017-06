Aftershock Festival is happening the weekend of October 21-22 at Sacramento’s Discovery Park and boasts a lineup featuring Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Ozzy Osbourne, and much more.

Tickets start at $149 (for 2-day passes) and go on sale Friday June 9 at 12PM.

