Tool Frontman Maynard James Keenan Says Trump is Not Your Enemy

By Jon Wiederhorn

“I’ve got some good news and I’ve got some bad news. I’m just gonna tell you both of them at the same time,” announced Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan from the stage at New York’s Governors Ball on Sunday Night (June 4). “Fox News, Huffington Post, the left, the right, Trump, Breitbart, Facebook – none of these things are your enemy.”

“Your enemy is ignorance,” he continued at the band’s first New York appearance in over 10 years. “That’s the fight. If you disagree with that, this next song’s for you.”

Tool followed Keenan’s political spiel by launching into “Opiate,” the title track from their 1992 debut EP.

The band has 11 more concerts scheduled. Tomorrow (June 7) they’ll play Clarkston, Michigan. Their final announced show is June 24 in San Bernardino, California.

The progressive, psychedelic hard rock band’s last album was 2006’s 10,000 Days. Toll has been working on the follow-up for several years, but progress has been slow and the band has yet to announce a release date.