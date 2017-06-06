U2 Extend Joshua Tree Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn

U2 have added seven U.S. shows to their lauded Joshua Tree tour. The first new date will be September 3 at Ford Field in Detroit and the band now wraps up North America on September 22 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

After that, U2 will play just-announced shows in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. U2’s last album was 2014’s Songs of Innocence.

Additional U2 Joshua Tree Tour Dates:

9/3 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

9/5 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

9/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

9/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

9/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center

9/22 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium

10/3 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

10/7 – Bogota, Columbia, Estadio @ El Campin

10/10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ La Plata

10/14 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

10/19 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Morumbi Stadium