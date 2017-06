On Memorial Day weekend, twenty one pilots were headliners of Sasquatch! in Washington state and that’s where they busted out this little cover of TLC’s “Waterfalls”:

Tyler covered it on ukulele before going into “We Don’t Believe What’s On TV”.

Twenty one pilots will finish up touring on 2015’s “Blurryface” later this month with their Tour De Columbus shows.