LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Watch Demi Lovato Cover Paramore & Underoath at Emo Nite

When the sound went out, Lovato led the crowd singing Paramore's "Misery Business." June 7, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Demi Lovato, Paramore

By Abby Hassler

Demi Lovato showed off her love for Paramore and Underoath last night (June 7) when she stopped by Emo Nite in Los Angeles.

The venue lost sound at one point during the event, but this didn’t stop Lovato. The singer orchestrated an a cappella version of “Misery Business” by Paramore, getting the crowd singing along with her.

Related: Cheat Codes Debut ‘No Promises’ Music Video with Demi Lovato

Later, she sang along with Underoath’s “Reinventing Your Exit,” proving she loves to jam along with some of the world’s favorite early 2000’s hits.

The event organizers tweeted out to Lovato afterward, writing “thank you @Sirah & @ddlovato 4 keeping the party going & singing when the sound went out during @paramore at #emonitela!”

Post Malone, Sirah, Brian Logan Dales, Seasons Change, Rad Horror and Andres all performed as well.

Check out the videos below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live