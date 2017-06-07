‘Dissidia Final Fantasy’ Fighting Game Is Coming To PS4

A new Final Fantasy game from Square Enix and Team Ninja is coming to PlayStation 4 consoles in 2018.

Dissidia Final Fantasy will feature team-based fighting with characters from the Final Fantasy series.

Offering strategic online and offline play, players can select from over 20 legendary characters and familiar summons, including Ifrit, Shiva and Odin, to bring into 3 vs. 3 battle.

WSatch the trailer for Dissidia Final Fantasy below.

