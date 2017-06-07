LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

‘Dissidia Final Fantasy’ Fighting Game Is Coming To PS4

June 7, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Final Fantasy, Sony PlayStation 4

A new Final Fantasy game from Square Enix and Team Ninja is coming to PlayStation 4 consoles in 2018.

Dissidia Final Fantasy will feature team-based fighting with characters from the Final Fantasy series.

Offering strategic online and offline play, players can select from over 20 legendary characters and familiar summons, including Ifrit, Shiva and Odin, to bring into 3 vs. 3 battle.

WSatch the trailer for Dissidia Final Fantasy below.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

