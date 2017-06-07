Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.07.17

Kevin Klein Live is a messenger of hope for the unappreciated day known as Wednesday, with Ms. Wednesday given the important task of spreading the word all over the Bay Area in person. Today Ms. Wednesday had some phone issues on route to a free waffle extravaganza in San Francisco, but a call to the business got us in contact with her, a bit for only a brief moment. Bad luck seemed to continue to follow her with even more complications from the location, but the power of Wednesday positivity will continue on for the long fight!

Plus, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has a long list of superstitions with keeping his game up, but are listeners able to guess which of them are genuine or ones that Kevin made up? Callers were put to the test, but it seems that there were issues with the phone connection, setting Kevin off on Useless Weirdo. The two collided in a war of words over job responsibilities, caller selection, and other related stuff. So perhaps the greatest mystery is not Steph’s superstitions but rather how is it that Useless Weirdo still has a job?

Also on today’s podcast:

The first Effin’ With Cavs Fan of the post season has Ally pretending to be a caller this time

How VHS tapes dying from old will hurt the one sex tape Kevin filmed back in the day

STD for BFD has the show take an uncomfortable dip into the world of venereal diseases

And more!

