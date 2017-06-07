LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Sesame Street Parodies Netflix’ ‘Orange Is The New Black’

June 7, 2017 12:33 PM
(LIVE 105) – Sesame Street seems to love making parodies of popular television series and movies. From “Game of Chairs,” a spin on Game of Thrones to “Furry Potter and The Goblet of Cookies,” an obivous play on the Harry Potter, Sesame Street brings the Netflix hit ‘Orange Is The New Black‘ parody to YouTube.

The ‘G’ rated tone of the skit looks completely similar to the dark comedy/drama series. Instead of inmates at Litchfield Penitentiary, Sesame Street has students attending Litchfield Academy welcoming new student ‘Piper Snackman’ (a play on Taylor Schilling’s chartacter Piper Chapman). Piper Snackman meets fellow student ‘Googly Eyes,’ her teacher Moustache and the “Snack Monitor Red”.

Watch Sesame Street: Orange Is The New Snack –

The release of ‘Orange Is The New Snack’ coincides with the release of Orange Is The New Black’s new season premiering Friday, June 9th.

 

