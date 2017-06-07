LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Several SF Bars To Broadcast James Comey’s Testimony At 7AM Tomorrow

June 7, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: James Comey, San Francisco

Hang out at a bar early in the morning? On a weekday? It’s not that uncommon in San Francisco and other Bay Area bars. As usual, many will open at 6AM on Thursday morning and starting at 7AM there will be several who put on fired FBI director’s James Comey testimony.

If you’re looking to have a watch party with your friends to witness it you can do that at:

  • Clooney’s Pub (1401 Valencia St.)
  • Ace’s Bar (998 Sutter St.)
  • Gino & Carlo (548 Green St.)

For more SF bars that open at 6AM who also might have it on, head to upout.com.

