SF’s Conservatory Of Flowers To Put On Nightly Psychedelic Light Show

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — There’s a new project taking flight in the Bay Area Wednesday night to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

The man behind the Bay Lights has something in store for another Bay Area landmark.

Ben Davis, the founder of Illuminate said, “The thing about this building, there’s nothing like it in the Western Hemisphere.”

Golden Gate Park’s Conservatory of Flowers shines like a million suns on a warm spring day.

“And yet, like a lot of things, at night it goes away,” Davis said. “So there’s a chance to activate it in a way that’s consistent with what happened 50 years ago in San Francisco.”

So open your mind for a moment and grab the spirit of Haight-Ashbury in 1967.

“This is it, this is sacred ground, all around this area in terms of the summer of love,” Davis said.

The result is multiple projections across the building – a modern effect with a dose of late 60’s.

“Of course contemporized, so there’s a crossover between the new,” Davis said. “Energetically and colorfully, you know, flower power all the way. We are at the Conservatory of Flowers.”

The Conservatory will light up for the first time on Wednesday June 21 for the Surrealistic Summer Solstice Jam, which will combine the music of 1967 with the light show. A concert will feature members of ALO, Moonalice, & other San Francisco musicians.

Our new website launched today! Check out the amazing updates and learn more about everything we offer. www.conservatoryofflowers.org A post shared by SF Conservatory of Flowers (@conservatoryofflowers) on May 11, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Davis said, “50 years, half a century. That’s a very long time. But Summer of Love was always about an energy – a spark – bringing love and light at a time when the world needed it, and I think we’re almost right back at that moment.”

The Conservatory of Flowers will light up at dusk every night from June 21-October 21.

For more on the opening of the light show, head to the Facebook event page.