Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.08.17

Just days away from Live 105’s BFD 2017 on this Double Trouble Thursday and Kevin Klein Live is excited to party. But that massive concert isn’t the only source of excitement in the Bay Area, as the Golden State Warriors are continuing their domination of the NBA post-season with another win last night. Useless Weirdo was out at the Civic Center seeing if he could convince Warriors fans to pretend to be Cleveland fans. Instead, he ran into rapper Equipto, despite the fact he’s never heard of the guy. Needless to say, the text line was happy to inform him how big of a dummy he is.

Speaking of dummies, four listeners competed in studio in this year’s Spelling Bee-FD, where wrong spelling could cost you more than just tickets to BFD. The contestants were given two strikes, where the first would allow you to redeem yourself by spinning the Wheel of Punishment, with punishments ranging from having to compete the rest of the game in their underwear to having to receive a lap dance from Useless Weirdo. The filmed results were broadcast on Facebook Live, with the video still available on the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally try to help a caller getting scammed by getting some of his personal information

How the Golden State Warriors have found enemies in both Ric Flair and Wendy’s

Stories of having to explain awkward subject matter to parents

And more!

