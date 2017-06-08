Spider-Man Meets DJ Khaled Before NBA Finals Party

(LIVE 105) – Just shy to a month before the highly anticipated Spider-man movie arrives in theaters, Sony Pictures releases a teaser during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The teaser shows our favorite web-slinger running into a convenience store to pick up some snacks for a Golden State Warriors/Cleveland Cavaliers party when Spidey runs into DJ Khaled in line.

The two meet and realize they both are going to the same party, when two fans ask to take a picture. Sadly, Khaled mistakenly thinks they wanted a selfie with him. “Wow! That’s definitely a first,” the DJ said.

Watch the teaser below:



Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ swings into theaters Friday, July 7th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.