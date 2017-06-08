The 1975’s Matt Healy Says He’ll ‘Send Nudes’ if UK Fans Vote Labour

By Jon Wiederhorn

It’s a big day for politics in the States, as former FBI Director James Comey prepares to be questioned by Congress. But in the UK, citizens are more interested in what’s going to happen in today’s general election.

And pop stars are using their influence to encourage fans to vote for their preferred party. The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy has taken an unusual approach to inspire fans to vote for the Labour party: “Vote labour and I’ll send nudes if that works,” he tweeted.

Adele, Bastille, Foals, JME and others have also encouraged fans to vote in the election today (June 8), but their approaches have been more subtle. Even U.S. artist Killer Mike from Run the Jewels has chimed in.

In the latest polls, the Conservative Party holds a narrow lead over the Labour Party.

Vote Labour. I don't know how to use my 'platform' in order to incentivise democracy. But vote Labour and I'll send nudes if that works —

matty (@Truman_Black) June 08, 2017

these two BFFs would like to remind you to VOTE!!! 👉 this THURS 👈 #ToriesOut https://t.co/ohNCPDHK1J —

FOALS (@foals) June 06, 2017

My labor party folk in the UK are making noise i see! Best of luck in the elections Y'all! Mind ya Govt and use yo… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 07, 2017