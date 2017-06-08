LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

WATCH: Brad Pitt The Doomsday Weatherman

June 8, 2017 9:46 AM
Brad Pitt made a special appearance on Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show as the most pessimistic weatherman.

While talking about Trump pulling the United States out of the Paris Accords, Jeffries sent the camera over to “Jim Jefferies Show weatherman.”
The weatherman happened to be Pitt standing in front of a large map depicting a worldwide heat wave.

The forecast delivered was bleak, to say the least. Watch it below.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

