Avenged Sevenfold Release Mexican Folk Song ‘Malagueña Salerosa’

Avenged Sevenfold are making a good thing even better. The Huntington Beach, CA hard rock band is modifying their wildly successful album, The Stage, adding new songs over the coming months. The band released the first new addition to the album arrived this morning in the form of a Mexican folk song titled, “Malagueña Salerosa,” the band’s first-ever Spanish-language release.

Related: Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2017 Headlining Tour Dates

The new track arrives with a behind-the-scenes video showing the band in the studio recording the unusual track with producer Joe Barresi. The video gives fans a chance to see horn players Sarah Bauza and Rachel Tate Herrmann in action.

“I’ve always loved that song,” says guitarist Synyster Gates of the song. “There have been a few interesting interpretations over the years, including Chingon’s version from the Kill Bill Volume 2 soundtrack. That’s a great example of how a timeless song can be made relevant with a creative modern take. The structure, arrangement and incredible vocal work of their rendition was inspiring.”

According to the band, they’d originally planned to record the song in both Spanish and English, the band decided to forgo the latter in favor of the traditional version.

“We wanted to do the song justice,” says frontman M. Shadows, “and that meant singing in its original language. It was difficult, but I worked on it for weeks and had a Spanish-speaking friend come over daily to go over pronunciation. I also brought him to the studio to produce the vocals. It was important to me to get it right.”

“We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience,” says Shadows. “For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

The band is currently on tour with U.S. dates through August 16.

6/9 – Newton, IA @ Iowa Speedway^

6/11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium^

6/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

6/16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

6/18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

6/19 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Resort**

6/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^

7/7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^

7/9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park^

7/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center***

7/12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park^

7/13 – Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Festival Park

7/14 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest Amphitheater**

7/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^

7/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion***

7/19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau^

7/28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+++

7/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl+

7/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center+++

8/3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater+++

8/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium+

8/6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park+

8/9 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field+

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre+++

8/12 – Nampa (Boise), ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+++

8/14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place+

8/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium+

** A7X headline show or festival date

*** A7X headline show with Volbeat opening

+++A7X headline show with A Day To Remember opening

^With Metallica + Volbeat

+With Metallica + Gojira