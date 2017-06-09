Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.09.17

Bert Kreischer, good friend of Kevin and inspiration for Van Wilder, has a series of shows at Cobb’s Comedy Club this weekend, which is good as there’s not really too much going on in the Bay Area. Regardless, Bert talked about how his legendary story of being The Machine has been used by men to get laid and how other comedians have stolen his story about hanging out with Tracy Morgan. For those who don’t know about his Tracy Morgan encounter, like Ally hasn’t, Bert told the story in its entirety for your enjoyment.

Plus, there are plenty of things that couples do that annoy others, from arguing to affection to somewhere in between. The worst of this can be multiplied when it takes place at a restaurant where the two are being annoying and you’re stuck waiting for your order to arrive. Calls poured in on the subject, where those with unruly kids were blatantly annoying while the whisper fighting couple seemed to only be annoying to Ally as she consistently wants to eavesdrop on those listening.

Also on today’s podcast:

F–king with Cavs Fans returns with Ally playing the role of a woman who just wants an on air shout out

Useless Weirdo reveals why he doesn’t watch porn on his cell phone

How Twinkie’s guitar playing may be detrimental to him getting laid by a woman he’s serenading

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes