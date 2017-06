The Golden State Warriors have been raining three-pointers all series against the Cavs in the finals & now one San Francisco bar wants you to benefit from that potentially happening again in game 4.

This bar is reportedly on Sacramento & Kearny in SF (it might be EZ5 bar)

The Warriors have been averaging 15 made 3’s per game so far this series, so…you can do the math. That’s a lot of free shots.

Tip-off for game 4 is at 6PM (PST).