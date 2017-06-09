Report: The Killers to Drop New Single ‘The Man’

The Killers have a new single titled “The Man,” dropping on June 15, according to a new report on an Australian sports website. Apaprently the Las Vegas band will serve as entertainment during the Australian Football League grand final.

The band shared a short snippet of new music earlier today via their official Twitter account, which lends credence to the story.

It will be the first new music from the band since their 2012 album Battle Born (assuming you don’t count their 2016 Christmas album Don’t Waste Your Wishes).

Check out The Killer’s tease below.