You Can Now Buy Tequila-Infused Gummy Candy

June 9, 2017 12:39 PM
Sure, maybe you’ve soaked gummy bears in liquor before. You can still use your DIY methods to create alcohol-infused candy, but now you get your hands on a much more upscale version.

Sugarfina has teamed with George Clooney’s tequila brand, Casamigos, for new tequila-infused gummy candies:

You can get the “shake your margarita” dummies, the “Paloma for favor” tequila grapefruit sours, or the “Give It A Shot” tequila cordials via pre-order right here.

This isn’t something particularly new to Sugarfina. They’ve offered champagne gummy bears, rose-infused dummies before. Oh, and these bourbon candies as well:

Sugarfina has two bay area locations:

  • Santana Row in San Jose
  • 272 Sutter St. in San Francisco

For more head to Sugarfina.com.

Comments

