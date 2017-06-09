You Can Now Buy Tequila-Infused Gummy Candy

Sure, maybe you’ve soaked gummy bears in liquor before. You can still use your DIY methods to create alcohol-infused candy, but now you get your hands on a much more upscale version.
Sugarfina has teamed with George Clooney’s tequila brand, Casamigos, for new tequila-infused gummy candies:
You can get the “shake your margarita” dummies, the “Paloma for favor” tequila grapefruit sours, or the “Give It A Shot” tequila cordials via pre-order right here.
This isn’t something particularly new to Sugarfina. They’ve offered champagne gummy bears, rose-infused dummies before. Oh, and these bourbon candies as well:
Sugarfina has two bay area locations:
- Santana Row in San Jose
- 272 Sutter St. in San Francisco
For more head to Sugarfina.com.