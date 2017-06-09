You Can Now Buy Tequila-Infused Gummy Candy

Sure, maybe you’ve soaked gummy bears in liquor before. You can still use your DIY methods to create alcohol-infused candy, but now you get your hands on a much more upscale version.

Sugarfina has teamed with George Clooney’s tequila brand, Casamigos, for new tequila-infused gummy candies:

You can get the “shake your margarita” dummies, the “Paloma for favor” tequila grapefruit sours, or the “Give It A Shot” tequila cordials via pre-order right here.

This isn’t something particularly new to Sugarfina. They’ve offered champagne gummy bears, rose-infused dummies before. Oh, and these bourbon candies as well:

Dad's Day is just around the corner! Spend $75 & receive a FREE large Candy Cube® of Bourbon Bears 🥃 Use code BOURBONBEARS through 6/12 🍬 A post shared by Sugarfina (@sugarfina) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Sugarfina has two bay area locations:

Santana Row in San Jose

272 Sutter St. in San Francisco

For more head to Sugarfina.com.