A Day to Remember Announces Self Help Festival 2017, 2018 Dates

A Day to Remember have announced 2017 and 2018 dates for their annual Self Help Festival. What started in 2014 as just one date at the National Orange Show Fairgrounds in San Bernardino, CA has blossomed into four dates; Philadelphia on September 10, Orlando on September 30, Detroit on October 7 and San Bernardino on March 3.

The name of the festival can be confusing to some. In the case of this festival, “self-help” is not a reference to fans helping themselves for some addiction or other reason, rather, it’s about bands helping bands. Upon recognizing their “scene” was shrinking, A Day To Remember reached out to other young hard rock bands and asked them to join the lineup of their all-ages festival. They figured the total was greater than the sum of its parts.

“I’ve seen multiple bands—that have played a lot of the years—play their best sets that I’ve ever seen them play at this festival just because of how into the show the crowd got,” singer Jeremy McKinnonn told Radio.com in 2016. “It pushed everybody to play at another level that I haven’t seen these guys do.”

ADTR has a stellar record of booking the top acts in the genre. The lineup of 2016 San Bernardino artists included A Day To Remember, The Wonder Years, The Story So Far, August Burns Red, Yelawolf, Issues, Crown The Empire Further Seems Forever (HTSAF Lineup), Letlive., Thy Art Is Murder, Tonight Alive, One OK Rock, Cruel Hand, Night Verses and the hotly anticipated reunion of Underoath.

Lineup and ticket on-sale details have yet to be announced.