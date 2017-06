Before the potential championship-clinching game of the NBA Finals for the Warriors tips-off at Oracle Arena, the place will be serenaded by the touring cast of ‘Hamilton’.

While the show runs through August 5 in San Francisco the touring cast members heading over to Oakland tonight include Joshua Henry, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman.

Pat Monahan of Train performed before game 1 & Carlos Santana performed before game 2 of this NBA Finals series.