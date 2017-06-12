Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Free Chipotle If You’re Wearing Warriors Gear Today

June 12, 2017 1:32 PM

Heads up, Warriors fans, Chipotle has an offer for you today.

They did this for Cavs fans last year & now it’s our turn. It’s a buy one entree (burrito, bowl, etc…) get one free deal for those of you in Golden State Warriors gear ahead of tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

All that and guac on top.

A post shared by Chipotle (@chipotlemexicangrill) on

Speaking with a manager at the 50 California St. location, they said the promotion is company-wide and goes until closing today.

Other reports say it’s good until 6PM.

Either way, if you’ve got your gear on, get some free food.

Chipotle is also offering a buy one, get one free deal for nurses on Wednesday June 14..

