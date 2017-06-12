Free Chipotle If You’re Wearing Warriors Gear Today

Heads up, Warriors fans, Chipotle has an offer for you today.
They did this for Cavs fans last year & now it’s our turn. It’s a buy one entree (burrito, bowl, etc…) get one free deal for those of you in Golden State Warriors gear ahead of tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Speaking with a manager at the 50 California St. location, they said the promotion is company-wide and goes until closing today.
Other reports say it’s good until 6PM.
Either way, if you’ve got your gear on, get some free food.
Chipotle is also offering a buy one, get one free deal for nurses on Wednesday June 14..