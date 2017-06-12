Jane’s Addiction to Release ‘Ritual De Lo Habitual’ Live DVD Set

Janes Addiction will release Ritual De Lo Habitual Alive At 25 on August 4.

The Mark Ritchie-directed concert was filmed at the historic Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on September 23, 2016; the final stop on the band’s 20-city worldwide “Sterling Spoon Anniversary Tour.” And, not only was it the last stop on the band’s tour but it was one of the final concerts at the amphitheater. Irvine Meadows was torn down in 2017 to make way for a housing complex.

The performance was captured with 20 cameras throughout the venue and mixed in 5.1 Surround Sound, making this a fan’s perfect collectible. Watch the trailer below.

Related: Jane’s Addiction Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Ritual’ in New Jersey

The 3-disc set, including a 4k Blu-ray disc, is available for pre-order now.