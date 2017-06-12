Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.12.17

Kevin Klein Live is still in the recovery phase of two major Bay Area events that took place over the weekend: the Warriors’ first post season loss and, of course, Live 105’s BFD 2017. Regardless, the show was able to get audio from fans enjoying both events and the show made callers try to guess which event they were at in a game called BFD Or DUB? Things get difficult when both seem like fair game for people to try and smuggle drinks into or have people speaking half-coherently.

Plus, with a video going viral of a woman falling down a flight of stairs while looking at her phone and walking down a street walk, it got the show wondering what kind of prejudices hospital employees may have against certain injuries. For example, with avocado hand becoming more prevalent, are those so common that they’re all grouped together in the same wing? All this and more in today’s edition of the Half-Off Podcast.

Also on today’s podcast:

Ally spins the GroupOn Roulette Wheel to keep her distracted during tonight’s Warriors game

Kevin gets shamed for signing a baby’s forehead at Live 105’s BFD 2017

A gender neutral beer being made for Pride is leaving everyone confused

And more!

