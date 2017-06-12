No Doubt Vs. Blink-182 Dance Party In SF This Weekend

You were already planning to singalong and dance to No Doubt & Blink this weekend anyway, right? That’s what you usually do, isn’t it?
Well, Club 90s is presenting a Blink-182 Vs. No Doubt dance party in San Francisco this Saturday night. They previously held it in LA last month.
This one’s happening at Brick & Mortar Music Hall (1710 Mission St.) in the City, is 18+, has a full bar and a heavy dose of pop-punk nostalgia.
Besides Blink & No Doubt you’ll hear tracks from Paramore, Sublime, Panic! At The Disco and more.
It’s $10 before 10:30PM with RSVP & $15 after.
Tickets can also be purchased in advance here.
For more, visit the Facebook Event page.