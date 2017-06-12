No Doubt Vs. Blink-182 Dance Party In SF This Weekend

You were already planning to singalong and dance to No Doubt & Blink this weekend anyway, right? That’s what you usually do, isn’t it?

Well, Club 90s is presenting a Blink-182 Vs. No Doubt dance party in San Francisco this Saturday night. They previously held it in LA last month.

Club 90s Blink 182 Vs No Doubt Night Tickets Echoplex Los Saturday, | https://t.co/1pjUxHr43b | #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/U4m8groDss — Support Local Music (@SuppLocalMusic) May 19, 2017

This one’s happening at Brick & Mortar Music Hall (1710 Mission St.) in the City, is 18+, has a full bar and a heavy dose of pop-punk nostalgia.

Besides Blink & No Doubt you’ll hear tracks from Paramore, Sublime, Panic! At The Disco and more.

It’s $10 before 10:30PM with RSVP & $15 after.

Tickets can also be purchased in advance here.

For more, visit the Facebook Event page.