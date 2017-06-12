Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

No Doubt Vs. Blink-182 Dance Party In SF This Weekend

June 12, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Blink-182, No Doubt, San Francisco

You were already planning to singalong and dance to No Doubt & Blink this weekend anyway, right? That’s what you usually do, isn’t it?

Well, Club 90s is presenting a Blink-182 Vs. No Doubt dance party in San Francisco this Saturday night. They previously held it in LA last month.

This one’s happening at Brick & Mortar Music Hall (1710 Mission St.) in the City, is 18+, has a full bar and a heavy dose of pop-punk nostalgia.

Besides Blink & No Doubt you’ll hear tracks from Paramore, Sublime, Panic! At The Disco and more.

It’s $10 before 10:30PM with RSVP & $15 after.

Tickets can also be purchased in advance here.

For more, visit the Facebook Event page.

 

