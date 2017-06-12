Tickets For Tonight’s Warriors Game Sell For Record Price

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight at Oracle Arena and the Golden State Warriors have a chance to win the championship on their home floor.

Someone who wants to be VERY close to the action felt the price of $133k for a pair of floor tickets was worth seeing tonight’s potential final game in the series.

A person has paid $133,000 on the Warriors resale site for 2 floor tickets to tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It is an NBA record sale. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2017

Had the Warriors closed out the series in a sweep last Friday night they would’ve lost $22 million in revenue from missing out on more home games in the finals.

So, the silver lining to the Cavs extending the series and ending the Warriors bid at a perfect post-season is that the team is making A LOT of extra money tonight. Plus, they could win the championship at home.

Game 5 tips off shortly after 6PM (PST).