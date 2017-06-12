Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Tickets For Tonight’s Warriors Game Sell For Record Price

June 12, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Tickets

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight at Oracle Arena and the Golden State Warriors have a chance to win the championship on their home floor.

Someone who wants to be VERY close to the action felt the price of $133k for a pair of floor tickets was worth seeing tonight’s potential final game in the series.

Had the Warriors closed out the series in a sweep last Friday night they would’ve lost $22 million in revenue from missing out on more home games in the finals.

So, the silver lining to the Cavs extending the series and ending the Warriors bid at a perfect post-season is that the team is making A LOT of extra money tonight. Plus, they could win the championship at home.

Game 5 tips off shortly after 6PM (PST).

