Bob Saget Congratulates Warriors on NBA Championship

No fictional character is more connected to the Bay than Danny Tanner, played by Bob Saget. The father figure from Full House was the most popular dad in America in the early 90’s and he recently made a comeback on the Netflix series Fuller House.

Saget joined Kevin Klein Live this morning, and with the whole Bay basking in the Warriors NBA championship, Bob was quick to point out that Danny Tanner was a fan long before the band wagon started filling up.

“He loved the Warriors as well,” noted the actor/comedian. “When they recently won, there was a whole thing where people were posting on my Twitter, me in a Warriors outfit.”

So what was Saget’s reaction to Golden State’s big win last night?

“The part of me that played Danny Tanner felt very good (to see the Warriors win).”

The Warriors victory parade is scheduled for Thursday, so naturally Klein asked if Saget would accept an invitation to ride on one of the floats:

“Yeah! I’d sit right on the top of the pointiest thing.”

Check out Bob Saget’s full conversation with Kevin Klein Live by listening below.

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.