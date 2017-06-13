Free Jamba Juice Today To Celebrate Warriors Championship

Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

June 13, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, jamba juice

Even if you aren’t a basketball fan, you’ve got to appreciate all the free food. Yesterday, Chipotle offered a buy one, get one free deal to those in Warriors gear. Today from 2-6PM Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos to celebrate the Warriors stealing game 3 of the NBA Finals, and NOW Jamba Juice is jumping in on the action.

You can grab a free Tropical Warrior smoothie at participating Bay Area Jamba Juice locations from 5-7PM!

To see which ones are participating in the giveaway head to JambaJuice.com.

