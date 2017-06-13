Green Day Channel Punk Glory Days in New ‘Revolution Radio’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Green Day channel their punk glory days in their new music video for the title track off their 2016 album Revolution Radio. The video features the band jamming out at 924 Gilman Street, which is the infamous Berkley punk venue where they formed the band.

The video mixes archival and new footage of the band performing at the iconic venue. While there are vast differences in terms video quality, age and style, the music video shows that the band still exemplifies their punk attitude so many years later.

Watch “Revolution Radio” below.