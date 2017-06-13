Here’s Who’s Performing At SF Pride 2017

One of the biggest pride weekends in the country happens June 24 & 25 in San Francisco.

Besides the parade itself and all of the weekend’s events, Pride always offers a main stage of musical acts. In the past they’ve featured Backstreet Boys, Lady gaga, Third Eye Blind, and many more. Here’s who you can see this year for free at Civic Center Plaza:

Saturday June 24:

Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret

DJ Holographic

The Stud

MVMNT

Cheer San Francisco

& many more

Sunday June 25:

Betty Who

Cazwell

Ronnie Spector

Madame Gandhi

Pure Roots

Boyfriend

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

& many more

The full lineup can be found at sfpride.org.