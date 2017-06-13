Here’s Who’s Performing At SF Pride 2017

One of the biggest pride weekends in the country happens June 24 & 25 in San Francisco.
HAPPY PRIDE MONTH from San Francisco Pride! We are beyond excited to Celebrate Diversity with you on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25! Visit our website for emerging information about events, entertainment, speakers, and more! www.sfpride.org #sfpride #acelebrationofdiversity #sfpride2017 photo credit: Bill Weaver
Besides the parade itself and all of the weekend’s events, Pride always offers a main stage of musical acts. In the past they’ve featured Backstreet Boys, Lady gaga, Third Eye Blind, and many more. Here’s who you can see this year for free at Civic Center Plaza:
Saturday June 24:
- Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret
- DJ Holographic
- The Stud
- MVMNT
- Cheer San Francisco
- & many more
Sunday June 25:
- Betty Who
- Cazwell
- Ronnie Spector
- Madame Gandhi
- Pure Roots
- Boyfriend
- San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus
- & many more
The full lineup can be found at sfpride.org.