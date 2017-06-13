Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Here’s Who’s Performing At SF Pride 2017

June 13, 2017 9:03 PM
One of the biggest pride weekends in the country happens June 24 & 25 in San Francisco.

Besides the parade itself and all of the weekend’s events, Pride always offers a main stage of musical acts. In the past they’ve featured Backstreet Boys, Lady gaga, Third Eye Blind, and many more. Here’s who you can see this year for free at Civic Center Plaza:

Saturday June 24:

  • Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret
  • DJ Holographic
  • The Stud
  • MVMNT
  • Cheer San Francisco
  • & many more

Sunday June 25:

  • Betty Who
  • Cazwell
  • Ronnie Spector
  • Madame Gandhi
  • Pure Roots
  • Boyfriend
  • San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus
  • & many more

The full lineup can be found at sfpride.org.

