Here’s Your Goth Lemonade Recipe Just In Time For Summer

Have a summer get-together coming up? Are some of your potential guests those who enjoy wearing black despite how hot it is outside? Maybe they’re just big fans of bands like Joy Division & The Cure. Well, here’s a recipe you might be interested in.

Jen at Instructables has the scoop on what you need:

juice of one lemon

1-2 capsules activated charcoal

stevia or maple syrup

water

ice

The charcoal is flavorless, so it does not affect the taste of the lemonade. It is also suggested that you drink enough water in conjunction with consuming the activated charcoal so that it circulates well enough in your system.

Go ahead, put on your Bauhaus vinyl and mix up some black lemonade.

