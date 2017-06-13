Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.13.17

The surrogate father of all those in the Bay Area, Danny Tanner in the flesh, Bob Saget stopped by Kevin Klein Live this morning in anticipation of Father’s Day this weekend. As some of the Bay Area may not have had a father figure in their life for whatever reason, Bob Saget was given the task of filling that void in a round of Dadvice, where callers would be given help with all their concerns they may have. For example, can Bob Saget help someone with a desire to go camping?

Plus, Kevin noticed recently that the staff at CBS Radio act like scavengers at the first announcement that free food is available in the building. There were a few usual suspects that seem to have a knack for showing up first and jumping on the food, so the show decided to put out an e-mail about the free food, and bet on who would be the first person to arrive. The loser would be the one’s phone that would have to be taken to reconnect with a contact the loser hasn’t spoken to in some time.

Also on today’s podcast:

Songs from Rihanna are “adjusted” to celebrate the 2017 NBA Finals champions Golden State Warriors

Kevin reconnects with a contact in his phone named Charlie Chicken

The show tries calling a number reported to belong to Draymond Green

And more!

