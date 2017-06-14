2 Million Fans Expected At Warriors Parade

The Golden State Warriors & their fans will celebrate the team’s second championship in three years starting Thursday morning June 15 at 10AM in downtown Oakland.

Record crowds are expected to attend – with the city of Oakland expecting as many as 2 million fans to show up.

The Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland will host a parade and rally to honor the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 15, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The parade will begin on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on Grand Avenue, turning right on Harrison to 19th St, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and proceeding to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center. Fans can begin to line up for the Rally as early as 5 a.m. at Lakeshore and 12th Street. – Warriors.com

If you’re planning to attend expect BART to be incredibly crowded & traffic tough to navigate, so plan ahead.

BART will be providing special services for tomorrow’s event as many trains originating in Pittsburg will be canceled & trains from Warm Springs will be rerouted to McArthur as opposed to going to SF. Trains are also expected to pass through Lake Merritt as soon as the rally site is filled to capacity. That could be as early as 10AM.

See you there, DubNation!