Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Arcade Fire Tease New Music with ‘Ritalin Cereal’ Commercial

"Lots of marshmallows, plus a little something extra." June 14, 2017 6:13 AM
Filed Under: Arcade Fire

By Hayden Wright

Arcade Fire are preparing for the release of Everything Now, their fifth studio album. On the road, they’ve performed new material including the album’s title track and “Creature Comfort,” among others.

Related: Arcade Fire Announce New Album ‘Everything Now,’ Release Video for Title Track

For the album’s promotional spots the group is starting to think outside the box. Arcade Fire just released a “Creature Comfort” teaser video—a commercial for breakfast cereal that’s just marshmallows and the stimulant Ritalin.

Could it be Everything Now‘s second single? The album is scheduled for release July 28. Watch the spoof ad for “Creature Comfort” cereal here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live