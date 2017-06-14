Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.14.17

Father’s Day is fast approaching, so Kevin Klein Live celebrated all things father-related with the first ever Dad Draft, where each member of the show drafted things that were quintessentially “dad”. Early bets would say that Useless Weirdo would have the worst picks as usual, but Kevin seemed determined to grab the prize of worst draft choice with his pick of oatmeal.

Plus, Kevin says that he is one to be polite and holds doors for people behind him, but he’s starting to feel that it’s beginning to bite him in the ass. For example, he’s held the door for someone at a Starbucks, but that person would jump into line ahead of him and give an order that’s suppose to cover a whole group of people. Ally felt that perhaps Kevin was taking this wrong way in that any lack of credit for his good behavior was weighing on him, but who would think that Kevin would be so self-serving?

Also on today’s podcast:

The debut of Good Avocado News, because millennials just can’t give the fruit up

Kevin explains why the podcast is only half off

How much the Golden State Warriors racked up celebrating their NBA Finals victory

And more!

