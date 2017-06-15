Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.15.17

June 15, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Father's Day, Golden State Warriors, Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, parade, Podcast, wedding ring

The Golden State Warriors celebration parade was today, where Useless Weirdo was sent to cover the scene. Unfortunately for him and fortunately for everyone who hates him, Useless Weirdo was forced to go to the parade dressed in Cleveland Cavaliers gear. Will he survive the spectacle or will he get his ass beat while on the air for the Bay Area to enjoy? We’d ask if he would get any sort of compelling audio or interviews from Oakland, but I’m sure we all know the answer is going to be no.

Plus, with Beck tickets on the line, it was only right to honor him with a round of Am I Loser with the listeners. The listeners called in with their examples of being losers in their own lives. One caller claimed to be Useless Weirdo’s best friend, which claiming may be the biggest loser yet. Nonetheless, calls poured in and who’s to said who was truly the lamest of them all?

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Twinkie is forced to call a random contact in his phone and ends up offering a free massage
  • Kevin tries to convince the rest of the show it’s actually a good idea to not wear a wedding ring on a Vegas trip
  • Bet on Your Dad returns just in time for Father’s Day with hopes for Erin to win Outside Lands tickets
  • And more!

