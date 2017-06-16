Arcade Fire Release Music Video for ‘Creature Comfort’

By Robyn Collins

Arcade Fire dropped their new single “Creature Comfort” Thursday night, (June 15). To follow it up, Friday morning (June 16) the band shared a video for the song.

The performance video shows frontman Win Butler singing into a neon rod microphone while the band play, lit only by a spotlight that moves from one side of the stage to the other. At first, the top and bottom of the video frame are cut off. As the song progresses, strobe lights provide more illumination. “Creature Comfort” is Arcade Fires’ second video from their new album, Everything Now.