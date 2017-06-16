Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.16.17

Father’s Day is just two days away, so here’s hoping you haven’t forgotten to get your dad a card. If so, you may be looking at some bottom of the barrel options at your local pharmacy store. With that in mind, Kevin Klein Live got their hands on a few of these cards and did their best to try and predict the lame jokes that were seen fit to print and sell to humorless idiots. The only thing that the show seems to see the genius in is the constant use of squirrels in so many of these cards, which one could only assume is the result of them being cheaper models than humans.

Plus, today was Useless Weirdo’s day to communicate with a random contact in his phone as selected by Ally. This was going to be a challenge as Useless Weirdo doesn’t really have that many people willing to contact him, but a Danae L was selected by Ally to call and it seems like he almost tried to make something happen. But it’s of course as awkward and cringeworthy as you might expect it to be. It’s so bad that Kevin feels the need to give it a solid analysis right after the call finishes.

Also on today’s podcast:

What behavior besides sex constitutes cheating these days

The debut of the new game Good News Bad News

A new policy at the station put into effect as a result of the Cosby Trial

And more!

