Lorde Announces World Tour With Stop In Oakland

In support of her new album Melodrama, Lorde has announced a full World Tour.

Her Melodrama World Tour will make a stop in the Bay Area on March 13, 2018 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Presale begins Thursday, June 22nd at 10 AM! (password = place)

The general on sale begins Friday, June 23rd at noon at apeconcerts.com/events/lorde/

2018 North American Melodrama World Tour Dates:

March 1, 2018 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center

March 2, 2018 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

March 3, 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

March 5, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

March 8, 2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

March 10, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center at the Rose Garden

March 12, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center

March 13, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

March 14, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

March 16, 2018 Glendale, CA Gila River Arena

March 18, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

March 19, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center

March 21, 2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

March 23, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 24, 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Arena

March 25, 2018 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2018 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

March 28, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Ceasars Arena

March 29, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

March 31, 2018 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 2, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

April 3, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden

April 4, 2018 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

April 6, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

April 7, 2018 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8, 2018 Washington D.C. The Anthem

April 11, 2018 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 12, 2018 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

April 14, 2018 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

April 15, 2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena