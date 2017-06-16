Michael Phelps Is Going To Race A Shark For ‘Shark Week’

Discovery Channel released the line-up for this summer’s annual ‘Shark Week’ and it includes a show featuring Olympic superstar Michael Phelps.

In the press release, the special called PHELPS VS. SHARK: GREAT GOLD VS GREAT WHITE is described as:

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!

No clue as to how they are going to actually “race” each other but it seems that the shark has an advantage. Home field advantage and all.

PHELPS VS. SHARK: GREAT GOLD VS GREAT WHITE airs Sunday, July 23 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Other highlights for this year’s Shark Week include the popular Sharks After Dark, Shark-Croc Showdown (two researchers head to an Australia to observe sharks fighting crocodiles), Devil Sharks (scientist investigates why sharks love volcanoes), and Sharks and the City: New York (will great white sharks return to the New York City). Click here for the full schedule.

